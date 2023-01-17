National Consumer Protection and Welfare Policy Development Nearing Completion

The National Consumer Protection and Welfare Policy, being developed by the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), is nearing completion.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the CAC, Dolsie Allen, told JIS News that the Policy, which is expected to be implemented this year, is “more than 85 per cent complete”.

She informed that it will be used to govern the operations of the CAC and all other government agencies that have some consumer protection component within their mandate.

“The whole aim is to empower our consumers… let them know that the Government has an interest in the consumers. We are the largest economic group. So any decision that is taken, whether by government or private sector, really does affect the consumer,” Mrs. Allen said.

The CEO pointed out that the Policy will streamline how complaints are handled.

“We’ll be working together to see how we can be more targeted in our approach as we talk about consumer protection, so that persons in the public domain are not so confused as to where to go with a particular challenge,” Mrs. Allen informed.

She advised that the CAC will work with the Fair Trading Commission, Bureau of Standards Jamaica, National Compliance and Regulatory Authority, and Trade Board to determine how best consumers can be protected.

The CEO further indicated that consumer education will be a main element of the Policy, when completed.

“We are going to be combining the budgets to see how we can have joint activities, so that we can speak with one voice to the public; and they will know exactly where to go in the event that there is a challenge,” Mrs. Allen said.

The CAC is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce and has a responsibility to protect consumers.

It executes its mandate through consumer education, the handling of complaints, and by conducting market surveillance.