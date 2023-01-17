Strategies to be Implemented Under ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be rolling out several strategies under its ‘Grow Smart, Eat Smart’ campaign this year.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. said that the initiatives include a Grow Smart, Eat Smart Research Day to showcase all the viable career options within the sector.
“We are also going to be rolling out our Planting with a Purpose phase of programmes,” he said, during a recently recorded message to highlight focus areas for the new year.
The Planting with a Propose programmes will focus on collaborations with churches, schools, correctional institutions and companies to improve production and build capacity within the sector.
The Minister further cited a Grow Smart, Eat Smart Innovation Challenge, “where competitors will be invited to share their innovative ideas on how we can use technology to bolster our efforts to grow smart and ultimately, eat smart”.
In addition, he said: “We will continue our targeted support of our youth as we stage the Grow Smart, Eat Smart Youth Forum. It is very important for young people to see agriculture and fisheries not just as attractive but as a viable career option.” The youth forum is expected to bring different technologies and opportunities within the sector to the attention of young people.
“We seek to… empower them, while educating them about the Grow Smart, Eat Smart programmes and the part they will play in making this a national success,” Minister Charles Jr. said.
The Grow Smart, Eat Smart campaign, launched last year, aims to strengthen food security, drive resilience and stainability, and improve efficiencies within the agricultural sector.