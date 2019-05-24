Nathan Ebanks Foundation Stages Annual Fair on May 25

Story Highlights The Nathan Ebanks Foundation (NEF) will stage its third Family Expo and Special Resource Fair on Saturday, May 25 on the grounds of Hope Gardens in St. Andrew from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Speaking with JIS News during an interview recently, President and Founder of the NEF, Christine Staple-Ebanks, said the event provides a unique platform for families and persons with disabilities to connect with game-changing technologies, products, services and other resources that can improve their lives.

She said that psychologists will be on hand to provide educational, developmental and mental health screening and counselling support.

Attendees will also have access to dental care and health checks to include blood pressure and cholesterol tests from the National Health Fund (NHF).

Mrs. Staple-Ebanks said that having access to information and resources makes a difference, especially when you are parenting a child with special needs.

“Therefore, this kind of event is important because it creates a network; it provides an opportunity for stakeholders to interact and share information and to tap into the necessary resources,” she noted.

The fair is being staged under the theme ‘Encourage, Enable, Include Me’ and forms part of Child Month activities.

The NEF will put on a similar event at the Alpart Sports Club in St. Elizabeth on July 4, representing the first time that the fair is being taken outside of the Corporate Area.

Entities partnering with the NEF include the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation; Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA); Ministry of Health and Wellness; Institute of Jamaica Junior Centre; Ministry of Education, Youth and Information; Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities; Jamaica Association for the Deaf; and the National Child Month Committee.

The Jamaica Fire Brigade, along with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), will be on hand to provide information on climate change and disaster readiness for persons with disabilities.

There will also be information booths and presentations by experts in their respective fields. The day’s activities will end with a two-hour gospel concert. Admission and access to all services is free.

National Health Fund (NHF), Lasco Financial Services, E-Learning Jamaica, Supreme Ventures Foundation, and Party Plus Entertainment, are among the main sponsors.