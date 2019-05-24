Four New Programmes Added to Community Colleges’ Curricula

Story Highlights The curricula for community colleges islandwide have been expanded to incorporate four new industry-relevant programmes.

These are the Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Associate of Applied Science in Agro-Processing and Business Management; and Associate of Applied Science in Health and Wellness Tourism.

The courses are being developed by the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ) in collaboration with the Nursing Council of Jamaica (NCJ) and international development partner, FHI 360.

The curricula for community colleges islandwide have been expanded to incorporate four new industry-relevant programmes.

These are the Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Bachelor of Science in Social Work; Associate of Applied Science in Agro-Processing and Business Management; and Associate of Applied Science in Health and Wellness Tourism.

The courses are being developed by the Council of Community Colleges of Jamaica (CCCJ) in collaboration with the Nursing Council of Jamaica (NCJ) and international development partner, FHI 360.

The programmes were launched during a ceremony at The Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on May 22.

Executive Director of the CCCJ, Dr. Donna Powell Wilson, said the courses will provide additional options for persons pursuing higher education.

“This is a monumental moment for CCCJ and tertiary education in Jamaica. We are proud to rise to the occasion to improve the standard of the Jamaican workforce, as well as create opportunities for disadvantaged youth in our society,” she said.

Keynote speaker, Assistant Chief Executive Officer, Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Phylicia Marshall, said the expanded programme offerings are consistent with the CCCJ’s mandate to provide educational options that satisfy market demand.

“Today’s launch of four new programmes underscores the commitment of leadership in the CCCJ and colleges to provide relevant and practical programmes fitted to Jamaica’s needs,” she noted.

Dr. Marshall said recent statistics indicate that 13 per cent of tertiary-level students attend community colleges, thereby affirming the CCCJ’s relevance on the educational landscape.

“These four programmes being launched today will complement seven bachelors and 22 associate degree programmes currently being offered by CCCJ. So relevant are these programmes that three Caribbean islands – Turks and Caicos, Anguilla and The Bahamas – have begun to offer CCCJ programmes,” she pointed out.

Dr. Marshall further noted that successful negotiations between the CCCJ and the University of Technology (UTech), the University of the West Indies (UWI), and United States- based Monroe College, have resulted in an agreement that will facilitate graduates of CCCJ-affiliate tertiary institutions being accepted into the latter school’s undergraduate and graduate programmes.

Additionally, CCCJ-affiliated colleges will be inducted into the prestigious international honour society, Phi Theta Kappa.

Jamaica will be the third Caribbean country to have members inducted into Phi Theta Kappa.

The CCCJ, in partnership with Phi Theta Kappa, will be providing scholarships to needy students enrolled in community colleges, who are deemed high achievers.

Founded in 1918, Phi Theta Kappa has inducted more than 3.5 million members and established nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 countries.

National accrediting body, the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ), accredits CCCJ certificates and associate and bachelor degrees.