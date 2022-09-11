No Celebratory Events During Period of Mourning for The Queen

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has advised that no celebratory activities or events should be held from September 8 to 19, which is the Period of Mourning for Her Majesty, The Queen, who demised on Thursday (September 8).

“On the Day of Mourning, the public should note that only authorised activities related to the Day are approved and that all social events should be postponed,” the OPM indicated in a statement.

According to a statement from King’s House, Monday, September 19 will be the Day of National Mourning.

King’s House advised, however, that church and funeral services, as well as marriage ceremonies will be permitted throughout the Period.

Meanwhile, other protocols such as the extinguishing of floodlights at King’s House came into effect on the Day of Demise. They will remain unlit until sunset on the day of the State Funeral.

The National Flag will also be flown half-mast from the Day of Demise until sunset on the day after the funeral.

“However, consequent on the Proclamation of His Majesty, King Charles III on Saturday (September 10), the Flag was flown at full mast until 1:00 p.m. that day.’ to read ‘However, consequent on the Proclamation of His Majesty, King Charles III on Saturday (September 10), the Flag was flown at full mast for the Coronation and remains as such until 1:00 p.m. the day after (September 11).’

A Condolence Book, which was opened at Kings House on Saturday (September 10), was signed by the Governor-General.

From September 11 to 12, the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, Members of the Senate and House of Representatives, Speaker of the House and former heads of

Government will sign the book. It will remain open until Tuesday, September 20 for signing by other officials.

Thereafter, the Governor-General will arrange for Book to be sent to Buckingham Palace in England, along with commemorative publications.

According to the King’s House statement, the Governor-General and the Prime Minister are expected to attend the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey in England.

Upon returning, they will head the official memorial service for The Queen at the St. Andrew Parish Church, while the Custodes and Mayors will head the services in the parishes.

Buckingham Palace announced that The Queen demised peacefully at Balmoral Castle on September 8, after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Her Majesty was the longest-serving Monarch of the United Kingdom (UK).