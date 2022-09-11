Condolence Book Opened at King’s House for the Queen

A Condolence Book has been opened at King’s House for Her Majesty, the Queen, who demised on Thursday (September 8).
The Book was signed by the Governor-General, His Excellency, the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, when it opened on Saturday (September 10).
From September 11 to 12, the Book will be signed by the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition, Members of the Cabinet, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House of Representatives, former Governors-General, former Prime Ministers, Members of both Houses of Parliament, Members of the Judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Public Defender, and the Political Ombudsman.
The Book will remain open until Tuesday, September 20 for signing by other officials.
After the funeral, the Governor-General will arrange for the Book’s transmission to Buckingham Palace in England, along with commemorative publications.
Similar Condolence Books have been opened in parish capitals. After the signings have been completed, the Custodes for the parishes will submit the Books to King’s House, where they will be stored.
Meanwhile, Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) officers at King’s House were on parade on Saturday (September 10) as the 21 Gun Salute went off at JDF headquarters, Up Park Camp, Kingston, to signal the Proclamation of the new Monarch, His Majesty, King Charles III.
The National Flag, which is being flown at half-mast from the Day of Demise until sunset the day after the State Funeral on September 19, was raised to full mast in recognition of the new Monarch.
It will remain as such until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday (September 11).