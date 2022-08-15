Much to Be Proud of in 60 Years, Says Campbell

Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Hon. Leslie Campbell has said that Jamaicans are not short on inspiration.
He was speaking at the Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving held Sunday, (August 14) at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson, Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America (USA), to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.
Mr. Campbell said that there is much for which Jamaicans “can be justly proud”.
“The performance of our athletes at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, the World Athletics Under 20 Championship and the World Athletics Championships right here in the United States, stand as a timely reminder of the determination that we possess as a people, who can rise above what may appear to be insurmountable challenges,” he said.
However, he said there is much work to be done “to realise the dream that we all have for Jamaica.”
The state minister lauded community-based organisations, alumni associations and the Atlanta Jamaican Association that have devoted their time and resources to assist Jamaicans at home and abroad.
“I commend you for your philanthropic efforts and for the support extended to those that require assistance, here and in Jamaica, recognising that your actions have greatly enriched the socio-economic development of the USA, while simultaneously impacting positively Jamaica’s development,” he said.
Referring to the Jamaica 60 theme, ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness’, Mr. Campbell said that it is not just a call for national retrospection but also a call “to reignite our own vision, goals and ambitions for advancing the collective welfare.”
“It is therefore fitting that in our 60th year, we commit to reigniting our nation for greatness,” he added.
The service is the third in the series of activities organised by the consulate in Atlanta to celebrate Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee. Honorary Consul for Jamaica in Atlanta, Dr Elaine Grant Bryan in conjunction with the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Jamaicans and Partners of Georgia, planned the event.