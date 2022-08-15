Lauriston/Thompson Pen Community 4-H Club Crowns 2022 Royalty

Described as Jamaica’s ‘most exceptional community 4-H Club’, the Lauriston/Thompson Pen Club has crowned its prince, princess, king and queen for 2022, as the group marks its 25th anniversary.

In an evening of glitz, glamour, and celebration, Miss Toni-Ann Dean was sashed as the newest Queen, Mr Naquan Allen was declared King and Raheem Smith and Nyoka Dockery were crowned prince and princess, respectively.

The royals were chosen for their outstanding performance over the period of the preceding year and were judged on club attendance, participation and skills, among other criteria. Therefore, the King and Queen are the top male and female clubbites while the Prince and Princess are the runners up. The contest, which has been a feature of the club since 1998, does not include a pageant.

The official anniversary ceremony took place on Saturday (August 13) at the Shiloh Apostolic Church in Spanish Town, under the theme “Celebrating 25 years of positive youth development”.

The event included special remarks from community leaders and major figures in the agriculture sector, testimonies from club members and light entertainment.

Executive Director of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Dr Ronald Blake, whose remarks were delivered by Public Relations and Marketing Manager, Karelle McCormack, lauded the “distinction and impact” for which the club is known.

“Presently, this is the most exceptional community club in the local 4-H network. It has produced transformed youth who now serve at different levels of society,” Dr Blake said.

Chief Technical Director in the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Orville Palmer, added that, “You, young ones, have a critical role to play in the development of agriculture and in the development of Jamaica. Every society in the world starts with the development of agriculture.”

He congratulated the leadership of the club on achieving 25 years as well as the evening’s awardees and club members who have displayed excellence in agriculture.

“You are well-poised, and you are on the right path,” Mr Palmer said.

The newly crowned royals of the Club were feted with an array of gifts, trophies and cash prizes at a value of over $400,000. This was made possible by sponsors, Dolphin Cove, Seprod, Road Safety Unit, IGL, KFC, Digicel Foundation, Lasco, World Brands Limited, Office of the Public Defender, Grand Palladium Resort, Mystic Mountain, Consumer Affairs Commission, CB Foods and many others.

King, Naquan Allen, 20, said his ascent to the title was deliberate and well-planned. “I won last year and I tried to work harder to get it back this year. It is an overwhelming feeling,” he pointed out.

Mr Allen lists the work experience and summer jobs he has gotten through his association with the club, socialising and meeting new people as ways in which the club has made him a better person.

Queen, Toni-Ann Dean, 21, told JIS News that, “I am really happy to receive this honor and really excited for the year ahead.”

A recent graduate of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), Miss Dean, who now works in the health sector, expressed gratitude to the club for its values and training that have molded her to be a positive role model.

“You get exposure to different people, different events and you gain lifelong friends throughout it all,” she said.