MSME Business Roadshow Stops in Kingston on November 21

The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce will be hosting the fourth instalment of its highly successful Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Business Roadshow in Kingston on November 21 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.

Acting Chief Technical Director in the Ministry, Karl Hyatt, said that the entities in the Corporate Area will be able to actively engage with the 20 agencies operating under the Ministry’s umbrella, as well as other external government agencies and financial institutions.

They can benefit from business advisory services provided by the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), explore valuable support services from Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) to prepare for international markets, or access export financing solutions through the EX-IM Bank.

“This opportunity is designed to empower all MSMEs by enhancing their business capacity, expanding their portfolio of products and services, and positioning them effectively for future export endeavours. It is a clear testament of our commitment to recognising the significance of MSMEs and actively working to nurture their growth, ensuring that they play a central role in our economic landscape,” Mr. Hyatt pointed out.

He was addressing the opening ceremony of the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Best Practice Symposium in Social and Community Development 2023 at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel on Wednesday (November 8).

The Business Roadshow, being undertaken in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), forms part of the Ministry’s commitment to supporting MSMEs and catalysing their growth.

Three successful events have been held, to date, in Mandeville, Manchester; Montego Bay, St. James; and Ocho Rios, St Ann.

“The turnout of over 100 MSME businessowners in each location underscores the enthusiasm for this initiative,” Mr. Hyatt said.

During the roadshow, enterprises are able to conduct on-site business-to-business transactions facilitated by the Ministry’s agencies and participate in the Business Pitch competition for a chance to win a $300,000 cash grant to support their operations.

In addition, proprietors can take advantage of official company registration with the Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) or initiate the process for trademark copyright protection through the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO).

MSMEs are also able to explore financing options provided by the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), Lasco Financial Services, Jamaica National (JN) Bank, Sagicor Bank, National Commercial Bank (NCB), among others.

“This comprehensive range of support and opportunities paves the way for these enterprises to thrive and expand,” Mr. Hyatt noted.