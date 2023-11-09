Ceremonial Explosives for Remembrance Day Parade and Rehearsals

Ceremonial Explosives for Remembrance Day Parade and RehearsalsBy: November 9, 2023 ,
The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) is advising the public and residents in and around the National Heroes Circle area that the JDF will be using ceremonial explosives in the vicinity of the National Heroes Circle over the period Wednesday 8 November 2023 to Saturday 11 November 2023, at approximately 1100 hrs (11:00 am).
The explosions are a part of the Annual Remembrance Day Parade and will in no way pose danger to lives or property.
The Annual Remembrance Day Parade is conducted worldwide to commemorate and honour military personnel who died in the line of duty during World Wars I and II.
Members of the public may contact the JDF at telephone number (876) 926-8121 in the event that unexploded ordnances or paraphernalia are found.