MSET Partners with Flow to Increase Internet Access

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology has partnered with FLOW to increase Internet access in rural communities under the Jump initiative.
Jump will provide more affordable and fast broadband packages for members of the public.
Speaking at a launch ceremony on October 19, portfolio Minister, Hon. Daryl Vaz, said the private-public partnership is a “game changer”.
“This shows that Governments and private-sector partners can work [together], but most importantly, work efficiently and on a timely basis,” he said.
“There is nothing that is going to put Jamaica on the road to prosperity without good public private-partnerships.”
Approximately 1,500 households will benefit under Jump’s pilot programme. The full rollout of the initiative is anticipated in the next six months, when more individuals will be able to participate.
Special emphasis will be placed on students benefiting under the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), to ensure that they can access and stay connected to the Internet to do their lessons.
Other partners in the Jump project includes the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Universal Service Fund, One and One Educational Services, Cable and Wireless Charitable Foundation, the Mona School of Business and Management and the Caribbean School of Data.
The Ministry is also looking to collaborate with Flow to execute the National Broadband Initiative by 2026.
This undertaking will establish high-speed Internet access across the island.