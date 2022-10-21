TEF to Host Town Hall Meeting on Pagee Beach Oct. 23

The Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) will host a town hall meeting on the development of the Pagee Beach in St. Mary.
The meeting is slated for Sunday, October 23 at the Pagee Beach and will start at 2:00 p.m.
Representatives from the TEF will be visiting the parish to consult with residents for their input on the possible developments that they would like for the beach.
As such, persons in and around St. Mary are invited to participate in this face-to-face meeting, which will provide a great opportunity to share ideas, pose questions and express thoughts on matters relating to the beach’s development.
The town hall will be hosted as part of the TEF’s Beach Development Programme, which is aimed at enhancing the facilities at public beaches for greater enjoyment.