MSET Inviting Electricians And Inspectors To Consultations

The Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology (MSET) is inviting all electricians and electrical inspectors to participate in the public consultation series for the Government Electrical Regulator (GER) being held September 28 and 29.

The GER, formerly the Board of Examiners (Licensing of Electricians) is being established following the passing of the Electricity Act, 2015, which governs the local electrical works industry.

“We want all stakeholders to participate in the consultations because it provides the opportunity to create greater consensus among all stakeholders and inclusion in our decision-making,” Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Hon. Daryl Vaz, told JIS News.

The consultations will be held on both days virtually using the Zoom and Facebook platforms and will commence at 10 a.m.

“We are redefining the energy landscape to allow us to scale up actions to achieve energy security, energy efficiency, energy resilience and greater energy investments in the country,” Minister Vaz stated.

Interested persons may watch the sessions on the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology’s Facebook page @msetgovja.

For further information, individuals and entities may contact the Licensing, Registration and Examination Branch of the GER (formerly the Board of Examiners [BOE]) at the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology office, 36 Trafalgar Road, Kingston 10, Telephone: 876- 934-6496 or 876-276-753.