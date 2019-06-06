Mr. Seaga Made a Monumental Contribution – P.J. Patterson

Story Highlights Former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. P.J. Patterson, says late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, has made a “monumental contribution” to the nation “on which I hope this and succeeding generations will build”.

He was speaking to JIS News on Monday (June 3), after signing the condolence book that has opened for Mr. Seaga at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Mr. Patterson said he is deeply saddened by the passing of the late former Prime Minister.

He noted that although they “were not on the same side politically”, he regarded Mr. Seaga as a partner, “perhaps a rival but certainly not an enemy or a foe”.

“He has played his part nobly and well. I will miss him in a very special way, particularly since our retirement – the moments and thoughts which we shared together,” he said.

Mr. Patterson further extended condolences to his widow, the Most Hon. Carla Seaga, his children and family members, “who we thank for having sacrificed so much and spared him the time to serve others”.

Mr. Seaga, who was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister, died on May 28 on his 89th birthday in a hospital in the United States, where he was receiving treatment for illness. His body arrived in the island on Sunday (June 2).

Condolence books have also been opened at several locations, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Jamaica’s missions overseas, the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) headquarters on Belmont Road, St. Andrew, and at Gordon House.

Mr. Seaga’s body will lie in state at various locations beginning on Wednesday (June 5) at the JLP headquarters.

On June 7, Mr. Seaga’s body will travel to the Montego Bay Civic Centre in St. James, where it will lie-in state from 9:00 a.m. to mid-day; and from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the St John’s Anglican Church in Ocho Rios, St Ann; at the Tivoli Gardens Community Centre on June 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.; and on June 19 at the National Arena in Kingston beginning at 10:00 a.m.

The former Prime Minister has been accorded a State funeral, which is scheduled for Sunday (June 23) at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, North Street in downtown Kingston, beginning at 12 noon.

Mr. Seaga will be laid to rest at National Heroes Park.