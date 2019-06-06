Maritime Labour Convention Act to be Tabled

The Maritime Labour Convention Act is to be tabled in the House of Representatives shortly, says Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Robert Montague.

“Although we have signed the Maritime Labour Convention, we must pass it into our local laws,” he said, noting that the Act will create employment opportunities for an additional 5,000 to 8,000 Jamaicans.

He noted that 70 per cent of the world cruise business is Caribbean based, yet only 35 per cent of the workers are from the region. “We are determined to change that,” he pledged.

Minister Montague was making his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 4).

He pointed out that already, training has started in the area of ship safety in partnership with the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), while shipping companies have been engaged in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security and Ministry of Tourism.

He told the House that the Ministry, along with its stakeholders, “is moving to acquire some hydrographic equipment and refurbish a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) coastal vessel and equip it”.

“This will allow the JDF to be able to constantly map the country’s harbours and channels and produce up-to-date maps and charts,” he said.