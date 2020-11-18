MPs Receive Application Forms For ‘Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme’

Members of Parliament (MPs) have now received the application forms for the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information’s ‘Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme’.

The Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme is an initiative through which the Government is assisting with the purchase of tablets or laptops for students who are in need but are not on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

It will benefit an estimated 36,000 needy students in primary and secondary schools across the island.

Under the programme, parents or guardians will receive an electronic voucher (eVoucher) valued at $20,000 for the purchase of a device from an approved vendor.

Parents or guardians will be responsible for the difference in the cost of the laptop or tablet.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 17), at the Jamaica Conference Centre, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, said each MP has received 250 numbered application forms in sequence.

“Application forms should only be distributed to needy parents of students who are not on PATH. All areas on the forms must be completed. Forms must not be copied or reprinted; if that is done it will be rejected,” Mrs. Williams said.

She noted that the information on the application form must be uploaded on the oyod.educate.gov.jm website before December 4, 2020 for verification and allocation of points.

Mrs. Williams further noted that the website is scheduled to go live today (November 17) “and persons can also input their information there”.

“Application forms, where upload is not possible, can be returned to the Ministry and the upload will be done there. These can be addressed to Attention – Own your Own Device Programme, 2-4 National Heroes Circle, Building 1, Kingston 4,” she informed.

Mrs Williams further noted that each form will be processed electronically for verification and allocation of points; therefore, all forms must be uploaded to the website.

Queries in relation to this programme can be made by calling 888-696-3669 weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. or email oyod@moey.gov.jm.