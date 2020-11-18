Advertisement
JIS News
COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Coronavirus
November 18, 2020
Written by: Ministry of Health and Wellness
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL NOTES
Confirmed Cases 60 10,019  
SEX CLASSIFICATION      
Males 25 4,538  
Females 35 5,479  
Under Investigation 0 2  
AGE RANGE 3 years to 89 years 1 day to 104  years  
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES      
Clarendon 1 473  
Hanover 0 188  
KSA 16 3,423  
Manchester 1 399  
Portland 0 322  
St. Ann 9 481  
St. Catherine 10 2,206  
St. Elizabeth 0 278  
St. James 3 1,037  
St. Mary 1 276  
St. Thomas 0 406  
Trelawny 1 214  
 

Westmoreland

 18 316  
COVID-19 TESTING      
Samples Tested

 

 834 106,614  
Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours

 

 0    
Results Positive

 

 60 10,019  
Results Negative

 

 774 96,568  
Results Pending 0 27  
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS      
Deaths

 

 2 233 The deceased are an 88-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew; and a 90-year-old male from Westmoreland.

 
Coincidental Deaths 1 27 This case was previously under investigation
Deaths under investigation 0 32  
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES      
Recovered

 

 

 31 5,369  
Active Cases

 

 

 60 4,278  
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT      
Number in Facility Quarantine

 

 

 6    
Number in Home Quarantine

 

 

 22,553    
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT      
Number Hospitalised

 

 

 88    
Patients Moderately Ill

 

 

 14    
Patients Critically Ill

 

 

 6    
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES      
Imported 0 512  
Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked) 0 717  
Contacts of Confirmed Cases 10 1,221  
Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster 0 236  
Under Investigation 50 7,333  
