COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith (right), and Charge d’Affaires, Republic of Korea, Lim Baejin (left), knock elbows after the official handover of medical supplies to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, on Tuesday (November 17), at the Health Ministry in Kingston. Sharing the moment is Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton.

Click to view more