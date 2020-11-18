COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|NOTES
|Confirmed Cases
|60
|10,019
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Males
|25
|4,538
|Females
|35
|5,479
|Under Investigation
|0
|2
|AGE RANGE
|3 years to 89 years
|1 day to 104 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|1
|473
|Hanover
|0
|188
|KSA
|16
|3,423
|Manchester
|1
|399
|Portland
|0
|322
|St. Ann
|9
|481
|St. Catherine
|10
|2,206
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|278
|St. James
|3
|1,037
|St. Mary
|1
|276
|St. Thomas
|0
|406
|Trelawny
|1
|214
|
Westmoreland
|18
|316
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Samples Tested
|834
|106,614
|Discharge samples tested in the last 24 hours
|0
|Results Positive
|60
|10,019
|Results Negative
|774
|96,568
|Results Pending
|0
|27
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|2
|233
|The deceased are an 88-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew; and a 90-year-old male from Westmoreland.
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|27
|This case was previously under investigation
|Deaths under investigation
|0
|32
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|31
|5,369
|Active Cases
|60
|4,278
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|6
|Number in Home Quarantine
|22,553
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|88
|Patients Moderately Ill
|14
|Patients Critically Ill
|6
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Imported
|0
|512
|Local Transmission (Not Epidemiologically Linked)
|0
|717
|Contacts of Confirmed Cases
|10
|1,221
|Cases Related to the St. Catherine Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Under Investigation
|50
|7,333
