More Youth to be Trained Under National Service Corps

Finance and the Public Service Minister, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, says that 1,500 more persons will be trained in three batches by October 2019.

“We have 500 to come on October 28 and 1,500 to come over the next year, and who knows, maybe more into the future,” he said.

“We are indeed pleased with the progress that has been made in this programme, and it has been so successful. We are clearly moving in the right direction,” he added.

Dr. Clarke was speaking at the passing out ceremony for 220 recruits held on Saturday (October 20) at the JDF’s Moneague training camp in St. Ann.

With scores of family members, friends and loved ones in attendance, the graduates, which include six potential officers, dazzled the large audience with an array of precision military drills.

Dr. Clarke commended the graduates and encouraged them to adhere to the values instilled during training.

“The programme that you are engaged in… is a programme that instills in you the principle of honour, which is a code that binds you as an individual to the society in which you live; a code that has elements of courage and valour, elements of bravery and compassion,” he said.

He further told the graduates to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the JNSC programme, noting that the avenues now open to them are “multifaceted”.

The 220 graduates, representing the fourth intake under the JNSC, underwent 16 weeks of rigorous training focused on military service knowledge, basic first aid, and weapons handling, among other areas.

They will continue to be engaged in military, vocational and broader life skills training for another eight months, which will equip them for either an extended career in the JDF or engagement in other professional areas of interest.

The JNSC was established in 2007 as part of Government’s Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment Programme (HOPE), which aims to provide educational and job opportunities for young people.