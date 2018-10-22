Official Funeral for Headley Cunningham

Late former Member of Parliament for North East Westmoreland and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Headley Cunningham. + - Photo: Contributed Late former Member of Parliament for North East Westmoreland and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Headley Cunningham.



Late former Member of Parliament for North East Westmoreland and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Headley Cunningham, is to be accorded an official funeral by the Government of Jamaica.

The service will be held on Thursday (October 25) at the Mount Carey Baptist Church in Anchovy, St. James, starting at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

A condolence book will be opened in the lobby of the Houses of Parliament, downtown Kingston, from Monday (October 22) to Thursday (October 25), between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Mr. Cunningham was elected Member of Parliament in 1989 and served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1989 to 1993.

He served as Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association from 1992 to 1993 and was a member of the Commonwealth Observer Group for the South African elections in 1991.

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Cunningham began his legal career in 1967 and was appointed a member of the Privy Council of Jamaica in 1998.

In 2007, he was awarded the Order of Jamaica (OJ) for outstanding service in the field of Law.

Mr. Cunningham died on September 22.