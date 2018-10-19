Prime Minister Says Jamaica Could Attract Six Million Visitors in a Single Year

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), with Corporate Representative for the Excellence Group of Luxury Resorts, Rafael Mayas (centre); and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, at the official opening of the Excellence Oyster Bay Resort in Trelawny, on October 18. + - Photo: Garwin Davis Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness (left), with Corporate Representative for the Excellence Group of Luxury Resorts, Rafael Mayas (centre); and Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, at the official opening of the Excellence Oyster Bay Resort in Trelawny, on October 18. Story Highlights Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says given Jamaica’s favourable macroeconomic conditions, it is no longer far fetched to believe that Jamaica could attract some six million visitors in a single year.

Giving the keynote address at the official opening of the Excellence Oyster Bay Hotel in Trelawny on October 18, the Prime Minister said he has been watching very closely as Jamaica had its best year ever with 4.3 million in visitor arrivals in 2017, and he has every reason to believe that more magic is in the air.

“I am challenging [Tourism] Minister [Edmund] Bartlett and his team to be even more aggressive and ambitious,” Mr. Holness said, adding that given the favourable economic conditions, “we won’t be talking about five million visitors by 2021; we will up that to six million visitors. It can be done… . Yes, it can be done.”



The Prime Minister said the Government will continue to do its part in creating a business-friendly environment where investors will be happy to come to Jamaica to get their share of “paradise”.

He said that for investors here at home and abroad, these are the best of times where the climate is ripe for investment in not just tourism but also in many other areas of interest.

“We will be showing our commitment to their investments. We will do this by ensuring good governance, safety and security, and a stable macroeconomic environment,” Mr. Holness said.

He further noted that in order to attract even more visitors to the island, industry players and government must work in tandem with each other, so as to maximize the full potential of the tourism sector.

“The complementary infrastructure must also be rejuvenated and enhanced. All of this helps to improve the customer experience. It’s not just the experience in and outside of the property, but also the experience you feel when you land for the first time in Jamaica,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Holness also cited the warmth of the Jamaican people as a major plus for the sector, noting that many lifelong friendships have been formed based on the level of interactions that have taken place over the years.

The Excellence Group is a family-owned and -operated resort chain, specialising in hotel management and worldwide real estate development, with a primary presence in the Caribbean.

Situated on the private peninsula of Oyster Bay, Trelawny, the resort offers an adult-only all-inclusive experience to a select high-end clientele. It features 315 suites, inclusive of 800 square ft. junior suites and 2,000 square ft. upper suites with panoramic ocean views and direct beach access.