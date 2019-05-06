More Support for Small Farmers and Agro-Processors

Story Highlights Small farmers and agro-processors are to benefit from increased support under the Rural Agricultural Development Authority’s (RADA) Agro-Processing Incubator Project, aimed at supporting the development of small-scale rural enterprises.

The agency, on Wednesday (May 2), signed a memorandum of understanding with CNET-OUTAONE, to further strengthen the programme by offering training, technical advice and marketing support to users of the incubators.

The support will be facilitated under OUTAONE’s Agro-economic Zone Project, which involves partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, for the establishment of agro-processing facilities throughout Jamaica.

Small farmers and agro-processors are to benefit from increased support under the Rural Agricultural Development Authority’s (RADA) Agro-Processing Incubator Project, aimed at supporting the development of small-scale rural enterprises.

The agency, on Wednesday (May 2), signed a memorandum of understanding with CNET–OUTAONE, to further strengthen the programme by offering training, technical advice and marketing support to users of the incubators.

The support will be facilitated under OUTAONE’s Agro-economic Zone Project, which involves partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, for the establishment of agro-processing facilities throughout Jamaica.

Senior Advisor and Consultant in the Ministry, Robert Miller, said that the partnership between the entities “will facilitate growth in our economy through increased value-added production and effective utilisation of resources as well as provide greater linkages with agricultural suppliers, producers and buyers”.

He was delivering remarks on behalf of Minister without Portfolio, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, at the signing ceremony held at RADA’s Hope Gardens complex in St. Andrew.

Mr. Miller noted the need for greater market opportunities and a structured distribution network to increase growth in the agricultural sector.

He said that the establishment of agro-economic zones that are strategically located across the island is part of measures to rectify the issue.

Launched in 2017, RADA’s incubator initiative enables persons to access training in value-added production to start their own business.

Beneficiaries receive assistance in the areas of production, product development, marketing, and general business support.