Education Ministry Committed to Resolving the Sector’s Issues

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Grace McLean, says the Ministry remains committed to resolving issues within the sector.

She notes that matters arising in 2019, such as those related to the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), have been identified and are being addressed through remedial interventions and other initiatives.

This, Dr. McLean adds, in an effort to facilitate the seamless development of the education system and citizenry.

“I, therefore, take this opportunity to assure the wider Jamaica and the Jamaica Teachers Association (JTA), that the Ministry is committed to continuous service, support and consolation, as we ensure that whatever we are doing, it is in the best interest of our children,” she added.

Dr. McLean was speaking at a service at Mount Ward Methodist Church in Ramble, Hanover, on Sunday, May 5, to mark the start of the JTA’s observance of ‘Education Week 2019’, from May 5 to 9.

She also lauded the JTA for implementing various education initiatives to support students’ cognitive development.

“I urge you to continue being beacons of hope for our children, even as we grapple with our personal and institutional challenges. Our aim at the Ministry is to mobilize support for our educators, to ensure that we continue to meet the educational needs of future generations,” Dr. McLean said.

She added that teachers along with parents and church leaders are among the first channels through which knowledge is introduced to children.

“So even as we recognize the efforts being promoted, teaching as a valuable profession must be in the collective effort of all stakeholders in education,” Dr. McLean further said.