More Focus Needed On Queue Management – JBDC

Local entrepreneurs should place more focus on queue management to address the issues of overcrowding and social distancing in business places as they continue to deal with the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on their operations.

This is the recommendation from Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) Industrial Engineer, Roshaine Gunter, who spoke at the organisation’s virtual weekly series, ‘Biz Zone’, on May 19.

Mr. Gunter, who made his presentation under the theme ‘Reducing Wait Time via Queue Management Principles’, said effective queue management reduces the likelihood of the transmission of COVID-19 and achieves customer satisfaction.

“Queue management is the process of controlling and influencing how the customer waits in line. It facilitates better customer flow, encourages positive word-of-mouth, improves the overall perception of your brand, increases profitability and makes for a safe and healthy working environment for the employees,” he explained.

Business operators were also provided with tips on how to satisfy their customers using queue management principles.

“Provide the customer with sufficient information by giving them an idea of how long they will be waiting and ensuring they will have access to the product/service. A sense of uniformity in the line is also important to make customers feel satisfied, so it is critical to monitor the lines, as unmonitored queues result in overcrowding and longer wait lines,” Mr. Gunter said.

He also shared ways in which business owners can optimise the wait time of their customers.

“Monetise the queue by advertising new products. Amidst the pandemic, you can also show customers how to protect themselves while they wait,” Mr. Gunter suggested.

The ‘Biz Zone’ is a weekly series of webinars organised by the JBDC to assist micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to further their development.

The JBDC is the Government’s business development agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of MSMEs in Jamaica.