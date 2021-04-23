More Businesses Added to ENDS Pilot

More businesses have been approved to operate under the E-commerce National Delivery System (ENDS) in an effort to diversify services offered during the coronavirus (COVID-19) curfew hours.

The official ENDS website has also been upgraded to allow potential vendors in participating parishes to submit applications online. The public is being encouraged to visit www.ends.gov.jm to see the updated list of approved businesses.

It is expected that the ENDS Pilot Programme will see significant expansion to other locations in the coming weeks as the Government weeks to balance lives with livelihoods. Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of the Ministry of National, Matthew Samuda will update Cabinet on the readiness for a national rollout of ENDS at the sitting of the Cabinet on Monday, April 26. Following which, the Most Honourable Prime Minister Andrew Holness will make an announcement on the schedule for expansion.

The web-based ENDS system enables quick-service industry and delivery stakeholders to register on the platform, to operate until midnight in Kingston, Portmore, St. Catherine, and Montego Bay, St. James. The platform facilitates the application process and is a gateway to a list of approved online delivery service providers.

The Government reiterates that the delivery system is built on equity and transparency and all e-commerce, quick service operators and delivery services will be able to participate once they have met the requirements to participate. The registration of businesses and vendors is ongoing and customers may view the current listing of approved vendors on the portal’s official website.