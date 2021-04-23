Hon Pearnel Charles Jr. says Leaders’ Summit on Climate has refocused and reenergized the global thrust towards COP 26.

Jamaica’s involvement in the Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change continued today, April 23, 2021 with the participation of Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr. in two critical virtual sessions.

The first session was entitled “Economic benefits of the Net Zero transition” which was followed by a session on the “Innovation agenda to build Tomorrow’s clean industries.”

Following the Summit, Minister Charles remarked that “Jamaica’s invitation to the Leaders Summit on Climate change is a recognition of our strong voice and leadership on this vital issue. It offered an ideal opportunity to highlight the need for greater access to climate financing while representing the views of the vulnerable small island developing states who contribute the least but are among those affected the most by the climate crisis”.

Jamaica was one of 40 countries around the world to have been invited to participate in the two-day Summit. The Prime Minister, whose work on the United Nations panel for Climate Financing has positioned Jamaica as one of the leaders in climate action and COVID recovery, was specially invited to speak at the Summit which was hosted by United States President Joe Biden on Earth Day, April 22, 2021.

Prime Minister Holness, who spoke on the first day of the Summit, said Jamaica is heartened that the United States has rejoined the Paris Agreement. He noted that an accessible and equitable climate finance mechanism is required for the world to build resilience in the fight against climate change.

The Prime Minister added that it is crucial that world leaders honour the commitment to $100 billion per year to support climate action in developing countries and advocated for an increase in the ambition, as well as an increase in contributions from major emitters of Greenhouse Gases.

Prime Minister Holness further noted that despite the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic, Jamaica remains committed to advancing climate action by enhancing its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to target a 60% reduction in emissions by 2030. He encouraged all Governments to play their part in achieving this goal.

Minister Charles noted that Prime Minister Holness did an excellent job articulating the several issues and defining the actions required to advance mitigation and adaptation activities needed to support Small Island Developing States, like Jamaica.

According to Minister Charles, “the summit was successful in pulling together the highest level of Government leadership across the world to focus on critical issues that require urgent action. Coupled with the US rejoining the Paris Agreement, this Summit has refocused and reenergized the global thrust towards COP 26 later this year”. The 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) will be held in Glasgow on 1 – 12 November 2021.

In order to deflect the worst impacts of climate change scientists have highlighted the need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

A key goal of both the Leaders Summit and COP26 is to increase the momentum towards keeping the 1.5-degree goal within reach. The Summit also highlighted issues such as the linkages between enhanced climate ambition and the creation of jobs; the advancement of innovative technologies, and helping vulnerable countries to adapt to the impacts of climate change.