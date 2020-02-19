Montego Bay Waterfront Protection Project Gets $489 Million

Story Highlights A sum of $489 million has been allocated for the Montego Bay Waterfront Protection Project in the new fiscal year.

Details are given in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

A key activity under the project involves the rehabilitation of the Montego Bay Groynes. This is to reduce the loss of beachfront acreage to coastal erosion and protect valuable coastal resources along the Montego Bay Waterfront and marine ecosystems in the area.

A groyne is a rigid structure built from an ocean shore (in coastal engineering) or from a bank (in rivers) that interrupts water flow and limits the movement of sediment. It is usually made out of wood, concrete or stone.

In the ocean, groynes create beaches or prevent them being washed away by longshore drift (a geological process that consists of the transportation of sediments – clay, silt, sand and shingle – along a coast parallel to the shoreline).

The project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, through funding from the Government of Jamaica, is expected to end in March 2021.