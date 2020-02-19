$451.2 Million Budgeted For Work Under Climate Resilience Project

Some $451.2 million has been budgeted to continue work under phase two of the Pilot Programme for Climate Resilience (PPCR II) during the next fiscal year.

The sum is set aside in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.

Being implemented by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, the project aims to improve the quality and use of climate-related data for effective planning and action at the community and national levels.

Achievements under the project since its commencement in April 2013 include the installation of 35 automatic weather stations by the Meteorological Service of Jamaica (Met Service) to capture rainfall data and a sea-level tide gauge at the Montego Bay pier; and putting in 12 soil moisture probes and a real-time data hydromet system by the Water Resources Authority (WRA).

In addition, the project has facilitated completion of a forecasting process business plan and gap assessment for the Met Service and the installation and commissioning of standby generators at the agency and the WRA.

Programmed engagements for 2020/21 include installation of a Doppler weather radar, completing the installation of hydromet equipment for the Met Service and WRA, and training of staff at both agencies in the use of radar data and associated outputs.

The project, which initially ran from April 2013 to September 2015, has been extended to April 2021, with an additional $95.9 million budgeted for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

Funding is being provided by the World Bank.