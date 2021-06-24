Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre operates on adjusted opening hours

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will continue to operate from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre, through to Friday, June 25, 2021. The interim arrangements have been made following an assessment of the work currently underway to effect repairs to the air conditioning system at the location.

Although operations will continue to take place at the St. James location, the public is advised that the number of persons allowed access into the banking hall at any one time will be restricted, in order to minimize the impact on staff and customers.

The TAJ team and the contracted service provider are maximising efforts to restore the air conditioning system, which developed issues recently creating a challenging situation for both staff and clients. Extensive work is therefore being undertaken, to restore the central unit to ensure the comfort and safety of its staff and clients, particularly as the island is experiencing warmer than normal temperatures.

The Tax Authority is quite aware that the disruption of service at its Montego Bay location will inconvenience members of the public. Business persons and individuals are therefore encouraged to use the alternative electronic options available as they accommodate a wide range services. Persons may log on to the TAJ Tax Portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm from the convenience of their home or office at any time, to pay their business related taxes and fees, Property Tax, Certificate of Fitness Fee and Traffic Tickets, using a valid credit card or other payment products with credit card features, such as a Visa debit card. Scotiabank customers are also able to use its automatic direct deposit via TAJ’s website, which allows users to make payments from their bank account, directly to TAJ’s bank account up to a maximum of $99,999,999.00.

Additionally, customers may avail themselves of a range of online payments options, including making property tax payments, via National Commercial Bank (NCB), as NCB customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee. Customers are also able to make various business related payments via the new TAJ Direct Funds Transfer process. This option allows customers the ease of meeting their payment obligations using the ACH or RTGS transfer from their respective commercial banks to TAJ’s bank account, noting a direct funds transfer number in the memo or remarks field. An official receipt will be available for print from the TAJ website within two (2) business days following the date of deposit.

Taxpayers who find it necessary to do business at a Tax Office, still have the option of visiting alternative locations, with a bolstered staff complement to handle the expected increased customer traffic or any other Tax Office that’s convenient to them.

Clients visiting the Tax Offices are reminded that there is a restriction on the number of persons allowed into an office at any given time. Customers are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet. The necessary COVID-19 protocols have been implemented for the safety of staff and clients.

The Tax Authority will continue to provide further updates in the coming days on any further changes, and other interim service measures to be implemented at the Montego Bay location.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.