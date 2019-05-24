Mommy and Baby Booklet to Help Reduce Infant Mortality – Mrs. Holness

Story Highlights Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most. Hon. Juliet Holness,says distribution of the ‘Best for Mommy and Baby’ booklet to new and expectant mothers across the island is part of efforts to reduce infant mortality in Jamaica.

“This booklet is a comprehensive guide to assist expectant and new mothers with everything they should know to ensure a healthy baby. More informed mothers equal healthier babies, which equals to a better Jamaica,” she noted.

The Best for Mommy and Baby booklet is being provided under a programme being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and Fontana Pharmacy.

Mrs. Holness, who is patron for the programme, presented the educational guide,along with gift baskets provided by sponsors, to new mothers at the Victoria Jubilee and Spanish Town hospitals, during a special Mother’s Day visit to the facilities on May 12.

She was joined by Chairman of Fontana Pharmacy, Kevin O’Brien Chang.

During the visit, Mrs. Holness greeted and spent quality time with the mothers and their newborns.

The Best for Mommy and Baby booklet provides expectant and new mothers with additional support to ensure safe pregnancies and proper care for their babies.

It includes comprehensive information on best practices for antenatal, postnatal and newborn care, including mother’s pre-birth testing, mother and baby’s nutrition, warning signs during pregnancy, and immunisation.There are videos and posters that complement the booklet.

The educational guide, which is being distributed in hospitals and health centres across the island, was piloted at the Mandeville Regional Hospital in Manchester in May 2017, and was disseminated to 15,000 expectant mothers in the first year.

Mrs. Holness, who has two sons,said that the booklets are essential guides for mothers, especially those expecting their first baby.

“I have two children. I can remember what happened with the first one. My mom told me some things, and even at the time of delivery and at the time of postnatal care, I was still asking questions. I didn’t have the luxury of having this book,” Mrs. Holness said.

Mrs. Holness said that the book also seeks to engage fathers.“There is an effort to encourage both mothers and fathers to understand their role as parents,” she noted.

In addition to distributing the booklets to all pregnant and nursing mothers, there are plans to mount posters at all clinics and hospitals and also have video showings at these health facilities.

Videos will also be available via computer and smartphone downloads.