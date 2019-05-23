AAJ/NMIA Staff Laboured at Schools

Story Highlights Employees of the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ)/NMIA Airports Limited have installed a new chain-link perimeter fence at Donald Quarrie High School and constructed a gazebo at Harbour View Primary School in St. Andrew at a cost of approximately $1.07 million.

The projects were among nine undertaken by the entity at schools across the island for Labour Day on May 23.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AAJ/NMIA Airports Limited, Audley Deidrick, said the works done were in keeping with the theme for Labour Day – ‘Child Safety… It’s you, It’s me, It’s all ah we’.

Employees of the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ)/NMIA Airports Limited have installed a new chain-link perimeter fence at Donald Quarrie High School and constructed a gazebo at Harbour View Primary School in St. Andrew at a cost of approximately $1.07 million.

The projects were among nine undertaken by the entity at schools across the island for Labour Day on May 23.

President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AAJ/NMIA Airports Limited, Audley Deidrick, said the works done were in keeping with the theme for Labour Day – ‘Child Safety… It’s you, It’s me, It’s all ah we’.

“We are fully and completely aligned with the theme, which focuses on protecting our children. We support the Government fully in this thrust,” he said.

He noted the gazebo will provide a safe space for students to assemble and socialise, while the fence will reduce access to the school grounds by outsiders.

Principal, Donald Quarrie High, Talbert Weir, said he is elated at the work done at the school.

“The Ministry of Education, Youth and Information stresses safety as one of its mantra, and I too, as the principal, believe that safety is of extreme importance. I am so pleased to know that they [the AAJ and NMIA Airports Limited] are on board assisting with the construction of the fencing,” Mr. Weir told JIS News.

Acting Vice Principal, Harbour View Primary School, Angela Haye Riley, also had words of gratitude.

She noted that the AAJ/NMIA has been “partnering with us for a number of years, not only for this but also in reading. They were here for Read Across Jamaica Day, and I am so glad that they are here to help us with this project. I am so excited”.

The other Labour Day projects undertaken by the AAJ/NMIA included renovation of a play area at St. Margaret’s Bay Basic School, and improvement work on the grade-six building at Hope Bay All-Age School in Portland by staff of the Ken Jones Aerodrome; and painting of classrooms, installation of new windows and termite treatment at Majestic Gardens Basic School and the Union Gardens Christian Academy Pre-School in Kingston by members of the Tinson Pen Aerodrome.

Other projects were levelling of walk/drive way and painting of murals at Boscobel Primary School and refurbishing of classrooms, windows and doors on the grade-six building at Oracabessa Primary School in St. Mary by members of the Ian Fleming International Airport; and the levelling of a play area at Ester Primary School in Hanover by members of the Negril Aerodrome.