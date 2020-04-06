MOEYI and Digicel Team Up to Offer Subsidized Data Plan for Students, Teachers

Story Highlights In light of the continued home-schooling efforts due to the impact of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) and Digicel Jamaica have joined forces to offer increased access to the internet through the provision of a subsidised data plan and zero-rated data access to frequently used learning platforms and websites.

On Friday April 3, 2020, Digicel launched its “14 Days Education Plan”, which will provide 500MB of data at a cost of $500.00 for 14 days for students up to the tertiary level. Parents, teachers and students may access this plan as guided by the instructions to be shared by Digicel via the Digicel App, social and traditional media.

Additionally, and in support of teaching and learning, teachers whose names were submitted to the Ministry by their principals and are users of the Digicel Network, will benefit from an add-on service to their existing plans at a cost to be offset by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

In light of the continued home-schooling efforts due to the impact of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MoEYI) and Digicel Jamaica have joined forces to offer increased access to the internet through the provision of a subsidised data plan and zero-rated data access to frequently used learning platforms and websites.

On Friday April 3, 2020, Digicel launched its “14 Days Education Plan”, which will provide 500MB of data at a cost of $500.00 for 14 days for students up to the tertiary level. Parents, teachers and students may access this plan as guided by the instructions to be shared by Digicel via the Digicel App, social and traditional media.

Additionally, and in support of teaching and learning, teachers whose names were submitted to the Ministry by their principals and are users of the Digicel Network, will benefit from an add-on service to their existing plans at a cost to be offset by the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information.

Digicel will activate the plans and notification sent to the teachers’ phones by the company. The Ministry, in collaboration with school administrators, will select and underwrite the cost of the data plans to enable access to 1.200 households/students that are registered on PATH. Digicel will also do this activation. More information on the student data plan and zero-rated sites can be found on the MoEYI’s website and social media platforms.