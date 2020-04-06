58 Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica

The National Influenza Centre has advised that in the last 24 hours, three samples have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica to 58.

The new cases are:

· A 41 year old female from St. Ann with no travel history; her mode of transmission is under investigation

· A 52 year old male from Portland, with a travel history from Brazil

· A 41 year old female from Clarendon with a travel history from New York, USA

There are now 30 imported cases, 22 import-related and six cases are under investigation. Some 53% of confirmed cases are male, while 47% are female. The average age of the confirmed cases is 50.4 years old, while the ages range from 12 to 87 years old.

In the meantime, an eighth (8th ) patient has recovered and been released from hospital, while five patients are awaiting a second test before release from isolation.