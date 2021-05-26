Modernisation Of JCF Continues

The Government will continue to modernise the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to achieve a sustainable reduction in criminal violence.

This approach will aid the Government’s policy to reduce criminal violence, improve public safety and strengthen the institutional and operational efficiency of the JCF.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, provided details during his 2021/22 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on May 25.

Dr. Chang said the Ministry will continue to provide the necessary legislative, policy and programme directives and budget support for a sustainable reduction in crime and violence.

“While it is the role of the police to save lives, sustainable reduction of criminal violence must be a whole-of-government, all-of society approach,” the Minister argued.

He pointed out that achieving this reduction must include the facilitation of behavioural change among the Jamaican people to reduce the culture of violence that supports criminal activities.

“The loss of life or injury to any Jamaican citizen is a trauma to all Jamaicans, whether domestic, criminal or otherwise,” the Minister said.