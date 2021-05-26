Microwave Network Of JCF Upgraded And Expanded

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Microwave Network has been upgraded and expanded, more than tripling its capacity and adding about 90 new links.

This was noted by Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 25.

Dr. Chang said this will facilitate adequate Internet connectivity across the Force, so that data can be easily sent from one station to the next.

The Radio Network has also been expanded with the addition of new P25 sites to provide wider radio coverage across the island.

“Interestingly, the telecommunications infrastructure of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is built to public safety standards and with greater rigour than commercial standards,” said Dr. Chang.

“The Police telecommunications infrastructure is more resilient and better able to withstand even hurricane-force winds or other natural disasters. It will be the best in the country, in terms of its strength and efficiency. This Government has put in place an effective communication system for the police,” he added.

Dr. Chang pointed out that the 119 Police Emergency Communication System has been upgraded to a new platform in order to handle calls from the public more reliably and efficiently.