10 Domestic Violence Intervention Centres To Be Operational Later This Year

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Hon. Horace Chang, has announced that 10 Domestic Violence Intervention Centres will be operational at designated police stations later this year.

Making his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on May 25, Dr. Chang informed that four of the centres are already operational and another six will be opened later this year.

The Minister noted that more than 300 police officers are already sensitised and trained to support the work of the Domestic Violence Intervention Centres.

“In the coming months, we will have an entire cadre of police officers who are sensitised and attuned to all forms of intimate partner and family violence, and who are adequately prepared to take mitigating steps,” he said.

He added that in the long run, the Jamaica Constabulary Force will move to institutionalise domestic violence sensitisation of all police officers, starting with a train-the-trainer programme that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

“Justices of the Peace and volunteer chaplains are being trained to provide intervention support alongside the police. We consider this a significant policy shift to emphasise the issue dealing with domestic violence, which is a scourge in our society,” the Minister said.