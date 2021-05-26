Jamaica Will Continue To Welcome Major Cruise Lines

Senior Strategist/Adviser in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright, says Jamaica expects to continue to welcome the major cruise lines in the world once cruise shipping resumes.

He told JIS News that the island enjoys “important relationships” with the two largest cruise companies – Royal Caribbean and Carnival cruise lines.

Royal Caribbean recently added a 25th vessel, the Odyssey of the Seas, which carries 4,180 passengers.

The addition of the 16-deck high, 1,138-foot-long ship, which is one of the biggest ever built, cements Royal Caribbean’s position as the world’s largest cruise company.

“Royal Caribbean and Carnival have consistently been our two biggest cruise partners. Not only have they been docking at our ports in huge numbers but they have been providing meaningful employment to many of our workers. There have been many success stories resulting from such employments,” Mr. Seiveright said.

He noted that before the pandemic, “we were receiving all of Royal Caribbean’s Oasis-class vessels, including a planned visit from the largest cruise ship, the Symphony of the Seas”.

“We were also receiving the biggest and best of all the Carnival fleets. There is every reason to suggest that this trend will continue in the post COVID-19 era where we will continue to attract the biggest and finest cruise lines from all our major tourism partners,” he said.