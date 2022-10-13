Mobile Registration Unit Moving Security Operators into the Formal Sector

The Private Security Regulation Authority (PSRA) mobile registration unit is helping to bring informal entities and operators into the formal security sector.

“We recognise that there may be some informality within the trade, and we are saying that the establishment of the mobile registration unit is an opportunity for persons to transition from informality to formality,” said Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne.

“So those who are operating within the informal spaces, this is an opportunity for them to come, an opportunity for them to dialogue, and certainly, it is an opportunity to formalise their operations,” he noted.

Mr. Mayne was speaking at the mobile registration unit’s stop at Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on Wednesday (October 12).

He said that the unit is bringing services closer to the people.

“That is what the mobile registration unit is all about – access. We want to improve registration, not just in terms of our security companies but also in terms of our private security guards, and the mobile registration unit allows us just that,” he pointed out.

Mr. Mayne said that with the rollout of the unit, the Ministry is able to get on the ground to see first-hand, not only what the subscription rate is like but also how the services are being administered and delivered.

The State Minister commended the efforts of the PSRA, noting that the number of persons and entities that came out to register for their licences was encouraging.

“I am very pleased. The numbers that have been communicated to me are very encouraging. The reviews are that this area has certainly justified the establishment of a mobile registration unit. The PSRA has rolled out several initiatives that are geared towards the improvement of our services, service delivery and overall efficiency of the authority,” he said.

Mr. Mayne added that the agency has made renewal of licences for companies and private security guards available online and recently established an office in Montego Bay, St. James, to make it easier for persons in western Jamaica to access services.

“Wherever you are in this country you had to go to Kingston to get your registration approved and authorised. In the modern dispensation, it’s a little awkward, so we decided to change that through the creation of the western offices and certainly, through the mobile registration unit,” he said.

The unit, which was launched in November last year, has already visited several areas across the island.