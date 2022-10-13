JIS News
PHOTOS: Launch of Grennell’s Driving School’s ‘Road Safety 5k’

October 13, 2022
Transport and Mining Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw (left), addresses the launch of Grennell’s Driving School’s 10th annual ‘Road Safety 5K’ on Thursday (October 13) at the Ministry’s Maxfield Avenue location, Kingston. Also pictured is Managing Director, Grennell’s Driving School, Alphonso Grennell. The event seeks to raise road-safety awareness. Proceeds from the 5K race will be donated to the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre.
