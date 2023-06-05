Ministry Seeking Electronic Markers for PEP

The Ministry of Education and Youth, through its Examination and Assessment Administration Services Branch, is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the position of Marker for the 2023 Primary Exit Profile Five (PEP 5) live electronic marking session.
Applicants must be a trained teacher with at least three years’ work experience, currently teaching students in grades four, five or six, be intimately acquainted with the National Standards Curriculum (NSC), and have experience using a scoring rubric. The Ministry advises that applicants who have participated in any of the Student Assessment Unit’s Assessment Training Workshops will hold a distinct advantage.
Successful applicants will be required to have access to a reliable internet connection, a functioning laptop or desktop computer, use Google Chrome Browser, and participate in the marking process as part of the team to mark open-ended response-type questions in either Language Arts, Social Studies, Science or Mathematics and use the scoring rubric to accurately score students’ responses.
Interested persons can access the application form using the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeowULNDrXeAUePRP1mYA8XC-ia0pDmE1O2scRCh5IdVS8jow/viewform.
Individuals who have participated in previous e-Marking sessions for EAASB need not apply.
Deadline for the submission of application is Friday June 16, 2023.