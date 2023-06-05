PHOTOS: Minister Hill Attends Krispy Kreme Prelaunch

JIS News
home » JIS News » Commerce
Photo of the day
Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green (left), plants spice seedlings along with United States Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry (centre), and President and Chief Executive Officer, Agricultural Cooperative Development International/Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance (ACDI/VOCA), Sylvia Megret. Occasion was the launch of the Food for Progress Jamaica Spices project at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston on Thursday (June 1).
Click to view more
Latest stories
National Security
Education
June 5, 2023
Culture
Commerce
June 5, 2023
JIS radio
June 5, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
June 5, 2023
JIS News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
June 5, 2023
GOJ News | Presented by: Anjuii James-Sawyers
Get the facts