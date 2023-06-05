JIS News
home » JIS News » Commerce

PHOTOS: Minister Hill Attends Krispy Kreme Prelaunch

Commerce
June 5, 2023
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill (left), listens to remarks by Group Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Associates Limited (RAL), Lisa Lake, during the prelaunch of Krispy Kreme on Waterloo Road in St. Andrew on May 31. RAL is the local franchise holder of Krispy Kreme.
Skip to content