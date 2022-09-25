Ministry of Health Promotes Breastfeeding

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn says the practice of breastfeeding remains one of the critical components of good nutrition and child development.
Addressing a National Breastfeeding Week event held at the Savanna-la-Mar Health Clinic in Westmoreland on September 20, Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said not only do infants take their first steps toward a healthy lifestyle through breastfeeding, the practice also “stimulates some lasting health benefits for mothers” as well.
“This is the channel through which infants develop healthy bodies and bright minds that they need to become productive members of society. At the Ministry of Health and Wellness, our stance on breastfeeding is that it requires a societal approach which includes families, policymakers, and employers to name a few,” she stated.
The State Minister said while she recognizes that the national breastfeeding rates are lower than they should be, “it is our commitment to reinforce this level of support” to improve the appropriate environment for mothers to breastfeed.
“Fathers, brothers, and men all, you are important stakeholders in fostering an environment that supports and sustains breastfeeding. Nurturing our children is our shared responsibility. Let’s pool all our efforts to improve and safeguard breastfeeding as a means of providing them with optimal nutrition,” Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn stated.
National Breastfeeding Week was observed under the theme, ‘Step up for breastfeeding: Educate and Support’.
Meanwhile, in a statement, United Nations Children’s Fund Country Representative to Jamaica, Mariko Kagoshima, said this year’s theme “reminds us that supporting breastfeeding involves us all”.
“Women, caregivers, and families need a supportive environment, underpinned by evidence-based, family-friendly legislation, policies, and programmes,” Ms. Kagoshima, said.