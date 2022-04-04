2022/2023 Property Tax Due April 1

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising all property owners that Property Tax payment for the 2022/2023 fiscal year, which remains unchanged, becomes due on April 1, 2022. The TAJ system has been updated to reflect the liabilities for the period and is now available for online payments. Persons will have until April 30, to make their payment without any penalty being applied, using a wider range of payment options instead of visiting a Tax Office to do so.

Property owners are being encouraged to avail themselves of a host of TAJ online payment options for their convenience. Taxpayers can pay their Property Tax via the tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm by using a valid credit card or debit card with credit card features. Alternately, Scotiabank clients can also make payments using the electronic fund transfer process via TAJ’s website.

Additionally, taxpayers can access several other online payment options when making their Property Tax payments. National Commercial Bank clients are able to pay their Property Taxes via their bank’s online platform by adding Tax Administration Jamaica as a payee.

Property owners also have the added on-the-go convenience of the TAJ Mobile Application at their fingertips. The mobile application, which can be downloaded on the Google Play Store platform, is available only to users of Android devices at this time.

The app allows users to conduct several Property Tax related transactions to include;

• Payments

• Search for property details by Valuation and Strata numbers

• View and share your payment history

• Locate the closest Tax Office

• View TAJ headlines, and set personal reminders for important dates to include for Property Tax.

Persons utilizing any of the digital service channels are advised that they should have the valuation number of the property on hand when making payments.

Property Tax payments can be made in full, half-yearly or quarterly instalments, and Property Tax liabilities may be ascertained using the TAJ’s online query feature via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. Property owners must have their valuation number ready, to check the status of their Property Tax, going back seven (7) years.

Taxpayers can also avail themselves of the convenience of the Mobile Tax Collection Unit, to make their Property Tax payments with cash or using a credit/debit card with credit card features. The Mobile Tax Collection Units are operated by the Ministry of Local Government in collaboration with TAJ are available on a schedule in specified communities.

Persons still have the option to do business in Tax Offices if necessary, and are reminded of the Tax Authority’s observance of the public health and safety protocols at its offices. Customers are therefore urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, as the COVID 19 protocols of mask wearing, hand sanitizing and physical distancing as still required.

Additionally, select Tax Offices will be open on the last Saturday in April (April 30), as TAJ will continue its month-end Saturday openings in the new fiscal year.

For further information persons may call the Tax Administration Jamaica Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm