JIS News
home » JIS News » Coronavirus
Photo of the day
Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett (left), in discussion with Tourism Linkages Network (TLN) Chairman, Adam Stewart (right), during the Blue Mountain Coffee Festival Marketplace at Devon House in Kingston, on Saturday (April 2). The event, hosted by the Tourism Ministry’s Gastronomy Network in collaboration with the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), was staged as part of the thrust to foster the strategic growth of culinary tourism as a product niche for Jamaica. It featured a ‘Wake up with Coffee’ panel discussion, barista and mixology competitions, an artisan village, and live entertainment. Listening is TEF Executive Director, Dr. Carey Wallace.
Click to view more
Latest stories
Finance & Public Service
Agriculture
April 4, 2022
Coronavirus
Health & Wellness
JIS radio
April 4, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Lorraine Walker-Mendez
April 4, 2022
JIS News | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
April 4, 2022
Feature | Presented by: Anthony Morgan
Get the facts