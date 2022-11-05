Ministry of Education and Youth Honours Retirees

Thirty-two employees of the Ministry of Education and Youth were, on Thursday (November 3), honoured for just over 873 collective years of dedicated service to the education sector, during a retirement awards banquet at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston.
Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams, who spoke during the function, said the occasion was a remarkable achievement, not only for the employees but also the Ministry.
“Long years of service is ample proof of the conducive working environment our employees operate in at the Ministry of Education and Youth. With a staff contingent of approximately 3,000 team members, our people are and remain our greatest assets,” she stated.
Minister Williams congratulated the retirees, who served as Education Officers, Directors, Managers, and support staff, among other positions.
She pointed out: “We take inspiration from the shining sense of professionalism you displayed day in and day out, throughout your careers at the Ministry”.
Mrs. Williams also encouraged them to assist in mentoring the nation’s youth as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.
“We need your collective wisdom. We need your guidance. We need your support for these children. Take them on and help them and give them the wisdom of your years,” she urged.
Mrs. Williams also assured that the professional development of its employees will remain one of the Ministry’s priorities, adding that it will continue allocating resources and incentives to further motivate its staff.
The banquet, held under the theme ‘It’s Time to Re-fire, not Retire’, was attended by family members and well-wishers of the retirees, colleagues, and senior Ministry officials, including Acting Permanent Secretary, Maureen Dwyer, and Acting Chief Education Officer, Dr. Kasan Troupe.