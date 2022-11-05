HEART/NSTA Trust Remains Relevant – PM

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the 40-year-old HEART/NSTA Trust continues to be an important institution in the architecture of Jamaica.

He noted that the institution, established in 1982 by the late former Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Edward Seaga, plays a crucial role in equipping Jamaican workers with the necessary knowledge, skills, and attitudes needed for higher levels of productivity.

He noted that over the years, the institution had evolved and, to date, has trained more than 613,000 individuals, and over 254,000 have been certified by the National Council on Technical Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET).

HEART now boasts almost 30 institutions and more than 80 community training intervention programmes.

The Prime Minister was delivering the Edward Phillip George Seaga’s Inaugural Human Development Lecture on Thursday (November 3) at the University of Technology (UTech) campus, St. Andrew.

The event was hosted by the HEART/NSTA Trust to commemorate the life and legacy of its founder, as part of the institution’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Describing his late mentor as a dreamer and visionary, Prime Minister Holness said that Mr. Seaga had a long and distinguished career in public service and was instrumental in defining Jamaica’s post-Independence era.

“He was a high-level thinker. He looked at the big picture, but I believe his strongest skill was that he paid attention to detail, and I believe that would explain why he was able to implement so many of the policies that he envisioned,” Mr. Holness noted.

He said it was through Mr. Seaga’s vision and foresight that many institutions were created, and his legacy lives on through these entities.

In addition to the HEART/NSTA Trust, he also founded the Jamaica Citizens Bank, Jamaica Mortgage Bank, Jamaica Stock Exchange, The Unit Trust, Urban Development Corporation (UDC), the Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB), Jamaica Unit Trust, the Jamaica Festival, National Gallery, and the Food Aid Programme.

Mr. Seaga was also responsible for the establishment of the National Development Bank; Jamaica Mortgage Bank; Agricultural Credit Bank; Exim Bank; as well as the Jamaica National Investment Promotion Limited, now Jamaica Promotions (JAMPRO), among others.

The late former Prime Minister was one of several officials to preside over the writing of the Jamaican Constitution.

Mr. Seaga was Jamaica’s fifth Prime Minister serving from 1980 to 1989. He was leader of the Jamaica Labour Party from 1974 to 2005 and Leader of the Opposition from 1974 to 1980, and 1989 to 2005.

He served as Member of Parliament for the Constituency of West Kingston from 1962 to 2005.