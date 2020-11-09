Minister Williams Pledges Support to Independent Schools

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the Ministry is committed to supporting the Jamaica Independent Schools Association (JISA) in addressing the challenges brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Minister, addressing the JISA’s National Church Service virtually on Sunday (November 8), said that independent schools are important stakeholders in the education sector.

She noted that these institutions, like public schools, have been impacted by COVID-19 but have found means to continue to provide education to students.

“Over the past few months, we have responded to the special appeal for help, recognising the unique challenges some schools face, including those catering to students with special needs and especially with regards to the back-to-school modalities,” said Mrs. Williams.

“We are all in this together and the Ministry is committed to working with the JISA for the overall good of our children and for the nation. We recognise and appreciate the symbiotic relationship that exists and I look forward to the continued dialogue with JISA,” she added.

For her part, JISA’s President, Dr. Faithlyn Wilson, lauded the Ministry for its continued support in meeting the academic, physical and social needs of students.

“We pay tribute to the Ministry that has provided our schools with the online learning management system that is also being used in the public school system. The Ministry has also provided to private schools other online resources and the required training”, she indicated.

The church service kick-started the observance of JISA Week from November 8 to 14, which will feature a range of activities under the theme ‘Private Education in Jamaica: The True Story’.