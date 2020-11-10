Tourism Sector Poised for Further Development

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says developers remain invested in the country’s tourism infrastructure, despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Minister Bartlett, who was addressing the virtual media briefing for Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) 2020 on November 9, cited several projects that are on stream, including the construction and expansion of high-end properties.

Among the projects is the 1,700-room Hard Rock Resort along the Elegant Corridor in Rose Hall, Montego Bay.

“I am hopeful that plans… will be laid out and construction will begin soon,” he said.

Also in Montego Bay, an additional 800 rooms are being added to the beachfront all-inclusive SeaGarden Beach Resort, which is located near the Hip Strip.

In addition, the Shoppes of Rose Hall is being repurposed and rebranded into a Linkages Centre of Excellence to provide visitors with a place that showcases the best of Jamaica.

“We’ve just broken ground on this development to signal the major transformation it will undergo. The new Linkages Centre of Excellence will draw people out into the community, experiencing a destination within the destination that combines gastronomy, a craft market offering the best of our Jamaican crafts, health and wellness, local entertainment, and the use of the latest technology,” Mr. Bartlett said.

Meanwhile, over in Trelawny, Ocean by H10 is building a 440-room property and the Royalton Group is constructing two more resorts totalling 1,200 rooms, adding to the White Sands and Blue Waters resorts.

The Tourism Minister noted that over in St. Ann, the Karisma Hotels & Resorts group is undertaking phase one of the Sugarcane property with 700 rooms.

“Phase two will add another 3,800, bringing the total room count to 4,500. This represents a significant investment, which could potentially create 10,000 jobs,” he said.