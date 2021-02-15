Minister Tufton Urges Adherence to Covid-19 Prevention Protocols

Story Highlights He said within the last week, seven companies in the Corporate Area have been identified as having clusters of positive cases.

The Minister also reminded workers that they must remain vigilant and compliant to the washing of hands, maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from others, and wearing a mask.

“It is not smart, it is not wise, because you could be spreading COVID, and creating mayhem. It is not good for you, because you need to recover, and isolation is key in the recovery process,” Dr. Tufton said.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton is urging corporate entities to ensure that employees are adhering to the COVID-19 prevention protocols that have been implemented.

He said within the last week, seven companies in the Corporate Area have been identified as having clusters of positive cases.

Dr. Tufton further informed that there has also been clusters identified within the public sector.

“It demonstrates a reminder that we must ensure that our employees observe the protocols while at work,” he said while speaking at a virtual press conference held recently.

The Minister also reminded workers that they must remain vigilant and compliant to the washing of hands, maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet from others, and wearing a mask.

Dr. Tufton also noted that where the virus is detected, the affected individual must be taken from the work environment, adding that deep cleaning and contact tracing must be undertaken.

He also reminded employees that if they are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, they should not go to work.

“It is not smart, it is not wise, because you could be spreading COVID, and creating mayhem. It is not good for you, because you need to recover, and isolation is key in the recovery process,” Dr. Tufton said.