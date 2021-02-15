Gov’t to Make Improvements to the Infrastructure of Institutions Within the DCs

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda says the Government will be making structured and systematic improvements to the infrastructure of institutions within the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

This, he said will be done to determine risk levels for fires and other disasters to ensure remedial work is prioritised in line with that risk assessment.

“An engineering assessment of all facilities to properly determine the conditions and all costs for renovations and maintenance of our facilities will be done (as well). This is to ensure that we are adequately able to represent ourselves to the Ministry of Finance (and the Public Service) as they plan going forward,” he said.

Senator Samuda was making a statement regarding the special investigation report into the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) during the sitting of the Senate on Friday (Feb. 12).

Mr. Samuda said this second phase will also involve the process of getting ‘shovel ready’ for several necessary infrastructure developments.

These developments include a forensic ward; a prison infirmary; suicide watch rooms in all facilities; a massive sanitation upgrade of all facilities; digital court room build outs; and a “super-max” facility for the worst gang leaders and violence producers.

Additionally, Senator Samuda noted that he will shortly provide details on a joint project to be undertaken with a non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), to relocate all bedridden inmates to an appropriate environment.

“This is the work that must be undertaken to bring the DCS into the 21st century, along with a full overhaul of the Corrections Act and an updated training programme,” he said.

