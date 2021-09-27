Minister Samuda Calls For Greater Levels Of Volunteerism To Aid Elderly During COVID-19

Labour and Social Security Minister, Hon. Karl Samuda, is calling for greater levels of volunteerism in the society to aid the elderly during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Our seniors are among some of the most vulnerable in our society as some face serious socio-economic challenges on a daily basis. I am calling on the people of Jamaica for greater levels of volunteerism to provide much-needed support for our seniors during these trying times,” he urged.

The Minister, in a message read by State Minister in the Ministry, Hon. Zavia Mayne, during a virtual church service on Sunday (September 26), to commence commemorative activities for Senior Citizens Week 2021, highlighted the negative impact of the pandemic on the elderly population.

“The health, socio- economic, psychological impact of the global pandemic has been significant for the older adult population and it continues to affect their health and wellness, safety, income and food security, along with their social engagement and participation,” he said.

“Volunteerism will be crucial for us as a nation going forward as it connects generations and allows us to learn from each other,” he stressed.

Minister Samuda lauded the strength of the nations’ older citizens whose resilience, he said, have been instrumental in Jamaica’s development.

He said that this resilience will be tested again and urged that assistance be given to older citizens as they fight to adjust and recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Senior Citizens Week 2021 is being observed from September 26 to October 1 under the theme: ‘Recovering with Resilience’.

Commemorative activities are being hosted by the National Council for Senior Citizens (NCSC).